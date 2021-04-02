EMC Capital Management Invests $1.63 Million in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Construction Partners comprises about 1.2% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 376,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

