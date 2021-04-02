EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

