Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 622,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.