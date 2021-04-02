Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Receives €17.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:CAP remained flat at $€18.24 ($21.46) during trading on Friday. 702,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19. Encavis AG has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01.

Encavis AG (CAP.F) Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

