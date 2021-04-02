Encompass Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,337% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

