Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $153.54 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $153.54 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00281699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.38 or 0.03367608 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,179,320 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

