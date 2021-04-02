Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.93.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,874.41 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.16 and a 200 day moving average of $282.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

