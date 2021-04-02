Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 102,128 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.44 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

