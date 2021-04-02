Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

