Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI opened at $59.78 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.