Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $655,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $89.83 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

