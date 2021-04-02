Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $694,000 in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,018 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZRE. Barclays raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.