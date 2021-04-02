Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,218,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $17.41 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

