ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.13 ($11.92).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.58 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.52 ($12.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.32.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

