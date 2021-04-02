ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on E. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 27.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

About ENI

