Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in March

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

EFSC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 90,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

