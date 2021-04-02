Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

