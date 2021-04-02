EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

