EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Xencor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Xencor by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.