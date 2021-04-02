EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

PIE stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

