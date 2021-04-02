EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216,967 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2,611.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIE stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.