EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $226.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

