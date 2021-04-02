EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,932,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $30.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.