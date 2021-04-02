EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,849,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $482.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $240.58 and a 1 year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.