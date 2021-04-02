EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 113,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4,427.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.