EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,786.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

