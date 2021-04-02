EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,854 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

