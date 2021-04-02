Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.