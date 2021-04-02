Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 788,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.95. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

