Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Equitable stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

