Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.56.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

