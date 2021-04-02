Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $23.01 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $595.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in RH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

