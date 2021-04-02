Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE ACC opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.