Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

