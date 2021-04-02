Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CPF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

CPF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

