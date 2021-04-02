Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rio2 Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio2 in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.