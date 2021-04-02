Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.