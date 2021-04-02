Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

