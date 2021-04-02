Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 182,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $28.30 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

