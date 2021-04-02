Era Swap Price Hits $0.0085 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $167,324.50 and $334,830.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 774% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00677019 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

