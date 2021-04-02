ERn Financial LLC Acquires 346 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $76.82. 395,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $77.11.

