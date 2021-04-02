ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 313.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,409 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,027,000.

FIXD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,642. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

