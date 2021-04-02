ERn Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

FDG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 8,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $84.00.

