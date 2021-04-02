ERn Financial LLC Has $12.16 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,888,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 2,166,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

