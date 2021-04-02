ERn Financial LLC Invests $247,000 in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FCAU traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

