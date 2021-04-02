Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 4,731 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 696.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,560,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

