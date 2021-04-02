Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

