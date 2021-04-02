Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

Shares of GD stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $184.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

