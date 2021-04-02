Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 58,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after buying an additional 605,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

