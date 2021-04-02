Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.